Advanced search

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston selected to run for England Masters at Bristol 10k

PUBLISHED: 10:19 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 07 January 2020

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston after his fine run at the Wellington Monument 10k. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston after his fine run at the Wellington Monument 10k. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Archant

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston was in action at the Wellington Monument 10k, writes Kate Baler.

Ray ran splendidly, taking first in the MV70 category, crossing the line in an impressive time of 57:00.

Ray's fine run comes after news that he has been selected to run for the England Masters at the Bristol 10k which will be held in May of this year.

All at Exmouth Harriers are very proud of their club mate on this outstanding achievement!

Most Read

Deadline extended on Exmouth tree planting scheme

Tree planting. Picture: Getty Images

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

Volunteers needed as bid to re-home Syrian refugee family in Budleigh area progresses

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Make the right decision’ – councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Croquet club’s anniversary beer launched to kick-start 150th anniversary celebrations

Anniversary Ale, now available at Budleigh Croquet Club. Picture: John O'Gorman

Most Read

Deadline extended on Exmouth tree planting scheme

Tree planting. Picture: Getty Images

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

Volunteers needed as bid to re-home Syrian refugee family in Budleigh area progresses

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Make the right decision’ – councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Croquet club’s anniversary beer launched to kick-start 150th anniversary celebrations

Anniversary Ale, now available at Budleigh Croquet Club. Picture: John O'Gorman

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

Exmouth Town in Tuesday night cup action at Shpeton Mallet

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Cockles lose at Maidenhead despite being the better side throughout the first half

Action from the Exmouth defeat at Maidenhead. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon captains drive out of sight as history and tradition triumph over the weather

East Devon club captain Malcolm Pressey �Drive�s-In� 2020. Picture: BILL PEAKER

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston selected to run for England Masters at Bristol 10k

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston after his fine run at the Wellington Monument 10k. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists