Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston selected to run for England Masters at Bristol 10k

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston after his fine run at the Wellington Monument 10k. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston was in action at the Wellington Monument 10k, writes Kate Baler.

Ray ran splendidly, taking first in the MV70 category, crossing the line in an impressive time of 57:00.

Ray's fine run comes after news that he has been selected to run for the England Masters at the Bristol 10k which will be held in May of this year.

All at Exmouth Harriers are very proud of their club mate on this outstanding achievement!