Exmouth Harrier Lisa Hatchard completes her 50th marathon

Exmouth Harrier Lisa Hatchard running in the Lamer Tree Marathon, her 50th such race. Picture DIRTY BEARD PHOTOS Dirty Beard Photos

Four Exmouth Harriers travelled to North Devon on Sunday to take part in the Bideford Half Marathon, writes Kate Baker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This even is traditionally run over a fast and flat course.

Tristan Kelsall-Spurr made a promising return from injury in 1.21, following by Terry McKie in 1:36, Des White who was fifth in the M65 age category in 1:45 and Katherine Moore in 1:56 - well done, to all who raced.

Meanwhile, another Harrier, Lisa Hatchard was also in Sunday action when she took on her 50th Marathon.

Lisa took part in the Lamer Tree Marathon, a Dorset trail marathon combining mud, some pretty steep hills and rain!

A huge well done, to Lisa who finished in a time of 5:15 and will no doubt be off again on another epic challenge soon!