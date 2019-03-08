Exmouth Harrier Lisa Hatchard completes Gloucester 24 Hour Invitational Track Race

Last weekend also saw Exmouth Harrier Lisa Hatchard take part in the Gloucester 24 Hour Invitational Track Race, a historic track event where the British record and then world track record was set 37 years ago by Dave Dowdle, writes Kate Baker.

The event involves running around a 400m athletics track for 24 hours, aiming to run as far as possible.

Dave returned to start the race at noon on Saturday, which would continue through to noon Sunday with strong winds and continuous rain throughout.

Lisa was crewed by her running partner Mike Hoskin and although it was possibly the hardest event Lisa has completed so far, due to its repetitive nature, Lisa finished 27th out of 58 and eighth lady, having run an incredible 135.6km - totalling 338 laps.