Exmouth Harrier Jenny Reay excels at Newton Abbot Ladies 10km

Published: 1:00 PM September 21, 2021

Jenny Reay was the only Exmouth Harrier to race over the weekend as a number of Harriers are in the final few stages of their training programmes for some forthcoming races.

These include the final race in the Run Exe 5km Series, the final race in the Devon Fell Race Series, the Virgin London Marathon and the Great South Run.

Jenny raced in the Newton Abbot 10km on Sunday and finished in 15th position out of the 159 finishers in a superb time of 47.16 and she also won the W60 prize. This was the 24th running of the event over a very scenic course that followed undulating rural lanes through the local hamlets of Ogwell and Denbury.

Hannah Bown, Jenny Reay, Alison White, Oli White, Jos Jones, Brian Sansom, Andrew Johnson and Des White are all in contention for the age category prizes in the Run Exe 5km series with the final race taking place at Exwick Playing Fields.

Dawn Teed and Hugh Marsden are aiming to win the female over 50 and the male over 60 age categories in the 2021 Dartmoor Fell Running Series, as, after nine races Dawn, is the leading female over 50 and Hugh the leading male over 60.

The tenth and final race in the series is the Great Links Flyer taking place this week on Wednesday, September 22, starting and finishing at the Fox and Hounds pub near Lydford. It is run over a spectacular route of 4.5 miles of fantastic running, with breathtaking views and probably one of the best off-road routes on Dartmoor.

A number of Harriers are in the final few weeks of their training programmes for the Virgin London Marathon on Sunday, October 3 and the Great South Run in Portsmouth on Sunday, October 17.

Dawn Teed and Hugh Marsden - Credit: Exmouth Harriers



