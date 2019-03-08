Exmouth Harrier Hugh Marsden runs well in Falkland Islands race
PUBLISHED: 08:22 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 12 July 2019
Archant
Exmouth Harrier Hugh Marsden competed and came first in the Paras 10 last weekend, writes Kate Baker.
Set in the Falklands, this event is regarded ad the Ultimate 10 Mile Endurance Race, the PARAS'10 is based on the 10 miler from The Parachute Regiment's P Company test week and takes place over undulating terrain with each candidate carrying a bergen (backpack) weighing 35lbs.
Not many civilians take part in this race so Hugh did exceptionally well to finish in second place.