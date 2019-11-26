Exmouth Harrier Berihu in top three finish at the 2019 Bicton Blister

The start of the 2019 Bicton Blister. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

A break in the torrential rain this week made for a fun, if slightly muddy Bicton Blister that took place last Sunday, writes Kate Baker.

Organised by the Exmouth Harriers, the race takes runners from Bicton College on a challenging 10-mile course around Woodbury Common with a shorter file-mile option too.

With a great turnout from many including Sidmouth Running Club and South West Road Runners, both distances were sold out well before the day.

The overall winner and taking first place in the men's category, was Ben Bradshaw from Bridport Runners, who finished in a time of 1:02:42.

Second place went to James Green from Axe Valley Runners, with his time being 1:03:25 and Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera took third place, crossing the line in a time of 1:03:43.

In the women's category, Louise Gentry of Teignbridge Trotters was first in a time of 1:16:36, Amy Jones from South West Road Runners was second 1:16:45 and Sherrie Hair from the Honiton Running Club, was third in 1:18:23.

The Blister Lite was won by Rory Carr from Tiverton Harriers for the men in 33:20, and Helen Kirby, also of Tiverton Harriers, was the first woman home in 37:50

Well done, to all the Harriers on a team effort, organising and marshalling and special thanks go out to race director Bob Keast for all of his hard work in the months leading up to Sunday's race.

See the full results at www.exmouthharriers.co.uk/bicton-blister-2019-results