Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera in Barnstaple Half Marathon top three finish
PUBLISHED: 12:04 01 October 2019
Archant
There were podium places for the Exmouth Harriers at the 2019 Barnstaple Half and full Marathon, writes Kate Baker.
Despite easterly winds of 20-40mph and heavy showers throughout, the day was still a success.
In the half marathon it was Berihu Hadera who flew the Harriers flag highest, finishing second in a time of 1:15.
Scott Jamieson took sixth place overall and was first male Vet40 in a time of 1:19 while Pete Belcher finished 13th in 1:24.
In the marathon, Kelly Thomas, who has completed a handful of major marathons in the last 12 months, was third lady overall and chalked up a new personal best (PB), crossing the line in a time of 3:25, while Chris Mullen, who was completing his 76th marathon, finished in 3:32 and Kelly Louise Mcgurk completed her maiden marathon, crossing the finish line in a time of 3:36.
Given the conditions, all the Harriers dished up fantastic runs!