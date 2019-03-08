Advanced search

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera in Barnstaple Half Marathon top three finish

PUBLISHED: 12:04 01 October 2019

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera (left) with the only two runners to finish ahead of him at the 2019 Barnstaple Half Marathon. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera (left) with the only two runners to finish ahead of him at the 2019 Barnstaple Half Marathon. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

There were podium places for the Exmouth Harriers at the 2019 Barnstaple Half and full Marathon, writes Kate Baker.

The thre Exmouth Harriers that did so well in the 2019 Barnstaple Marathon. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERSThe thre Exmouth Harriers that did so well in the 2019 Barnstaple Marathon. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Despite easterly winds of 20-40mph and heavy showers throughout, the day was still a success.

In the half marathon it was Berihu Hadera who flew the Harriers flag highest, finishing second in a time of 1:15.

Scott Jamieson took sixth place overall and was first male Vet40 in a time of 1:19 while Pete Belcher finished 13th in 1:24.

In the marathon, Kelly Thomas, who has completed a handful of major marathons in the last 12 months, was third lady overall and chalked up a new personal best (PB), crossing the line in a time of 3:25, while Chris Mullen, who was completing his 76th marathon, finished in 3:32 and Kelly Louise Mcgurk completed her maiden marathon, crossing the finish line in a time of 3:36.

Given the conditions, all the Harriers dished up fantastic runs!

