Exmouth Half Marathon won by Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera

PUBLISHED: 11:22 01 May 2019

Exmouth Harriers Scott Jemieson in action during the 2019 London Marathon. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harriers Scott Jemieson in action during the 2019 London Marathon. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harriers were out in force over the final weekend of April with runners in action at the London Marathon and much closer to home, in the Exmouth Half Marathon, writes Kate Baker.

Runners on the Clinic Maer 10km & Half Marathon. Picture: Jason SedgemoreRunners on the Clinic Maer 10km & Half Marathon. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Five Harriers were amongst the 42,000 runners that took on the London Marathon.

Of the five, Scott Jamieson was first over the finish line in a cracking time of 2:42, followed by Alice Kelly in 3:26, Chris Murrin in 3:33, Kelly Thomas in 3:38 and Des White, who ran his 42nd marathon in 4:13. What's more Des White raised over £500 for the RNLI. Well done, all!

There was a good turnout for the Exmouth Half Marathon which was a multi-terrain race that started and finished on Exmouth sea front. Berihu Hadera was first home in the fantastic time of 1:21:07, and the Harriers were well represented with various personal best times and age category firsts achieved in both the half and the 10k.

Those all-important Exmouth Harriers' times for the Half Marathon: Berihu Hadera, first place in 1:21:07; Tristan Kelsall-Spurr, 1:25:48; Simon Beer, 1:35:41; Craig Butler,1:37:10; Hannah Bown, 1:38:21; Brian Sansom (pb), 1:39:07; Scott Jordan, 1:48:43; Nick Ramm, 2:10:25; Kelly McGurk, 1:53:12; Louise Hempstead, 1:59:08; Jane MacDonald, 1:59:08 and Kay Douglas, 2:02:10.

Roger Riggs took on the 10k event and he finished that in 55:53.

