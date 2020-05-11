Exmouth Gig Club rowers impress at the 2020 Virtual Rowing World Championships

Members of Exmouth Gig Club who took part in the Virtual Rowing World Championships (left to right) George Ford, Nicola Price, Tanya Netherway, Greg Price, Gary Cook, Ben Atkinson and Matt Netherway. Picture: EGC Archant

The Gig Rowing fraternity would normally be celebrating the World Championships on the Isles of Scilly, at this time of year.

However, like most other sports at this time of the Coronavirus pandemic, the biggest gathering in the sport on an annual basis was cancelled.

That did not stop Gig Rowers gathering to mark the occasion though as the online resource that can be found at www.gigrower.co.uk organised a Virtual Rowing World Championships.

The event was run over four days, and, following the same format as the actual championships, is was staged as a long-seeding race, placing competitors into groups of 12 with two heats and promotion and relegation from group races through the group finals.

The event was open to all rowers with access to an ergo rowing machine.

The races were of fixed times of 14, eight and seven minutes and each participant submitted photographic proof of the number of meters covered in that time frame. The organisers were only excepting 30-40 entrants, but ended up with nearly 400 from a dozen different countries!

Exmouth Gig Club (EGC) member Gary Cook said: “Although most of us consider our rowing machine training to be something of a chore, the Virtual Rowing Championships meant that we could be part of an international event from our own back rooms.

“Checking the results from the previous race and preparing for the next made for a really exciting event.”

Exmouth Gig Club entered seven rowers with the group participating as individuals, as teams of three and also in both the vets (over 40) and supervets (over 50), categories.

In the team category, EGC finished 28th and 37th with the best placed Exmouth rower being Nicola Price, who finished in a superb 38th spot overall and second in Group D.

Other Exmouth entrants were; Greg Price, who finished 99th in group one; Tanya Netherway (112th), Ben Atkinson (147th), George Ford (164th) and Matt Netherway (168th) and Gary Cook (139th, 27th in the Supervets).

It really was a great effort by the Exmouth contingent and members hope that, whatever the future holds with that this even can be incorporated into the rowing calendar in the future.