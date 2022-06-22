Exmouth excellence in powerful Torbay victory

The Exmouth cricket train continues to dominate the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League, as the Maer men overwhelmed Barton with a superb eight-wicket victory in Torbay.

Barton opted to bat first and were quickly under pressure, as Jon Martin and Sean Day removed the openers, with Mark Ashplant and Jason Niemand taking the catches.

Sean Adderley was the one home batsman to offer some resistance but he was losing partners at a rapid rate, and when Lawrence Greenway grabbed the important wicket of Barton skipper Adam Parker for just two, Exmouth were definitely in the driving seat.

Matthew Kimber and Niemand rattled through the lower order, as the run out of Adderley by James Horler for 44 knocked the stuffing out of Barton, who finished with a disappointing total of 134 all out.

Even though Exmouth had plenty of wriggle room in the chase, Niemand batted like a man who could see the dark clouds rolling in, smashing an entertaining 48 from 35 balls, an innings that included seven boundaries.

Opening partner Horler was a little more patient in his well-crafted 44 and a tidy 27 not out from Louis Morrison got Exmouth comfortably over the line, as they reached the target in less than 20 overs.

Next on the list for Exmouth is a visit from mid-table Thorverton on Saturday.

While the first-team are enjoying a great campaign, Exmouth 2nds are toiling hard down the bottom of C Division East after suffering a tough home loss to Braunton.

Despite their difficult position, Exmouth made a strong start with the bat, as the top four batsmen all scored well. Harrison Folland (24), Codie Strydom (33), Ed Maynard (37) and Robert Dawson (27) all played nicely for the Maer men.

Unfortunately, Exmouth lost their final six wickets for just 26 runs to finish on 156 and Braunton took full advantage, as openers Rob Collier (45 no) and Callum Mitchell (65) reached 104 for the first wicket, claimed by Harrison Folland. Braunton cruised over the line and Exmouth will hope for better luck at Exeter 2nds this weekend.