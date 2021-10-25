Exmouth deliver outstanding display in local derby

Published: 2:50 PM October 25, 2021

After an enforced week off from league action, the Cockles were in no mood to mess around and this eagerly awaited clash with local rivals Brixham did not fail to entertain.

Exmouth had to make some squad changes before kick-off with scrum half Matt Ryan unwell, Sam Whitehead moved off the bench to start the game, with 2nd Row Steve Pape coming in to fill the space.

All the bench were used within 20 minutes due to the ferocity of the game. The Cockles moved their eighteen players around the positions to create a superb performance, claiming a try bonus point just before half time and a 48-19 win.

Brixham did have their moments, although were gifted two of their tries from mistakes by the home side, Matt Crosscombe and Ed Goodman the beneficiaries. Jason Capaldi added a good third try in the second half and two conversions from Joel Ashworth completed Brixham scoring.

Jake Inglis and Toby Papp scored the first of seven tries for Exmouth. On 23 minutes, George Meadows hit a sweet drop goal, Inglis ran in his second and Steve Pape scored the first of his brace, Meadows converted two of the four tries.

Steve Pape, Lewis Geran and Ben Hawley added tries after the break, Meadows converted one and Sam Whitehead hit two more. Overall, the game delivered quick hands, quicker feet and great defence. The set-piece didn’t move, the lineout was consistent, both combined, a great platform to play running rugby.

This was a squad performance that showed maturity, great game management and exciting passages of play. The coaching team will still have identified some minor niggles to iron out.

Team: Gareth Walker, Will Ridout, Shane Cooper, Jack Fahy, Connor O’Shaughnessy, Max Keen, James Harris, Toby Papp, Sam Whitehead, George Meadows, Lewis Geran, Oli Cave, Nick Headley, Jake Inglis, Henry Goldson. Reps. Jack Madge, Ben Hawley, Steve Pape.

Saturday 30th October, Exmouth travel to Camborne, always a tough run out in Cornwall. The Cockles will look to cement their third place in South West Premier league with Exeter University and Hornets still unbeaten.

Jake Inglis driving run - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Steve Pape crashes over the line - Credit: Exmouth RFC



