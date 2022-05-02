News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth defeated in Devon Senior Cup Final

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:33 PM May 2, 2022
Exmouth v University of Exeter

Exmouth v University of Exeter - Credit: Exmouth RFC

After a brave, battling display, Exmouth Rugby Club just fell short in the final of the Devon Senior Cup. 

Taking on an extremely powerful University of Exeter side, the Cockles performed brilliantly in the first half and were just a point behind at the break, 13-14, largely thanks to a superb individual try from Matt Ryan. 

The game remained in the balance until just past the hour but the students turned on the style in the closing stages to eventually triumph 32-54.  

Elsewhere in Devon rugby, Newton Abbot won the Devon Intermediate Cup with a 31-22 victory over Kingsbridge. For the juniors, Ivybridge won the U15 and U14 Cup, while Crediton and Cullompton picked up the Plate trophies. 

Local rugby will now turn its attention to the long-awaited reshuffle of the league structure, as the RFU looks to adopt a new system that can hopefully see the amateur game flourish.  

Rugby
Exmouth News

