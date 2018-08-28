Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball bags medal brace at National Championships

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 February 2019

Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com - 27/01/19 - Cycling - 2019 HSBC UK National Track Championships - HSBC UK National Cycling Centre, England - Team Inspired competing in the Men's Team Pursuit. Picture SIMON WELLINGTON

Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com - 27/01/19 - Cycling - 2019 HSBC UK National Track Championships - HSBC UK National Cycling Centre, England - Team Inspired competing in the Men's Team Pursuit. Picture SIMON WELLINGTON

© SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball has two more trophies for the trophy cabinet.

The teenager was in action at the HSBC UK National Track Championships held in Manchester.

Will, together with Ethan Vernon, Matthew Walls and Fred Wright, racing as Team Inspired, came second in the 500m gold medal race.

Will’s other medal gain was a bronze that he picked up from the sprint final in which the only two riders to be ahead of him at the finish were the Commonwealth World Track and World Cup Champion!

In that race Will edged out Team Inspired team mate Ethan Vernon to win the bronze medal.

Most Read

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Snow begins to fall in East Devon - Watch it live

Exmouth in the snow last year. Picture: Jenny Bowden.

Exmouth Community College apology after late closure notice

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

Up to 10cm of snow expected today - the latest weather report

Snow on Woodbury Common. Picture: Rebecca Anthony

Most Read

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Snow begins to fall in East Devon - Watch it live

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth Community College apology after late closure notice

#includeImage($article, 225)

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

#includeImage($article, 225)

Up to 10cm of snow expected today - the latest weather report

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball bags medal brace at National Championships

Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com - 27/01/19 - Cycling - 2019 HSBC UK National Track Championships - HSBC UK National Cycling Centre, England - Team Inspired competing in the Men's Team Pursuit. Picture SIMON WELLINGTON

Devon CCC closing on their new professional

Picture: Thinkstock

Exeter Racecourse all set for a ‘Super Sunday’ meeting

Jockey Bryony Frost with Meg Nicholls. Picture MATTHEW WEBB

Devon’s roads set to freeze again tonight

Snowy scenes in and around Honiton. Ref mhh 05 19TI 8906. Picture: Terry Ife

Hiller strike helps Budleigh U16s make point

Action from the Budleigh Salterton versus Feniton Under-16 meeting that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists