Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball bags medal brace at National Championships

Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com - 27/01/19 - Cycling - 2019 HSBC UK National Track Championships - HSBC UK National Cycling Centre, England - Team Inspired competing in the Men's Team Pursuit. Picture SIMON WELLINGTON © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball has two more trophies for the trophy cabinet.

The teenager was in action at the HSBC UK National Track Championships held in Manchester.

Will, together with Ethan Vernon, Matthew Walls and Fred Wright, racing as Team Inspired, came second in the 500m gold medal race.

Will’s other medal gain was a bronze that he picked up from the sprint final in which the only two riders to be ahead of him at the finish were the Commonwealth World Track and World Cup Champion!

In that race Will edged out Team Inspired team mate Ethan Vernon to win the bronze medal.