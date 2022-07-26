Exmouth cruise to yet another important victory

A dominant season for Exmouth CC took another positive turn on the weekend as they progressed to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Kilmington.

The Maer men have lost only twice all season and promotion from the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League is looking almost certain, as they hold a 25-point lead with just six games remaining.

This latest victory was always on the cards, with Kilmington struggling in the bottom two of the division and George Greenway made the first impression on the visitors, removing opener Harry Johnstone for four. Greenway then bowled Joel Seward for two.

Tom Gooding (16) and Billy Reed (23) put up a brief fight for Kilmington but it was Greenway again who made the breakthrough, Cameron Kidd taking his second catch of the afternoon to dismiss Reed. Pollard then knocked over the stumps of Gooding.

Pollard grabbed two more quick wickets and there was one for Ryan Schauffler to leave Kilmington languishing badly on 92/7. To their credit, the visitors battled hard down the order and Oscar Oborn-Corby (25) and Oliver Reed (23) took their side to a more respectable total.

Lawrence Greenway was the man to mop up the tail and Exmouth were given a target of 146 for another impressive victory.

Jason Niemand has been inspired at the top of the Exmouth order this season and, despite losing partners James Horler and Dan Pyle, he raced to another entertaining knock, eventually falling to the bowling of Oborn-Corby for 42.

Kidd took on the responsibility for Exmouth and calmly set about compiling an unbeaten 39 from 41 balls, while Finlay Marks struck 35, as the Maer men reached their target in just 28.4 overs.

This weekend potentially represents the biggest challenge Exmouth will face in the closing weeks, as they travel to second-placed Plympton, who thrashed Barton on Saturday.

Exmouth then welcome Abbotskerswell to the Maer, travel to lowly Seaton on August 13 and will host Barton the week after. Thorverton will be the final away day of a season that concludes on September 3, when local rivals Budleigh Salterton are the visitors.