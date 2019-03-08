Exmouth crews impress at Torquay in second leg of the South West Coastal League

Exmouth Rowing Club members who took part in the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB Archant

Exmouth Rowing Club crews were in action at Torquay, taking part in the second leg of the South West Coastal League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB Action from the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB

First into action for Exmouth were the ladies crews. In ladies one were Marie Marie Guingouain, Anna Childs, Amy Tomlinson, Marie, Fiona Pink and cox, Jon Houghton.

In ladies two the crew was, cox Richard Robinson, Ali Martineau, Suzanne Isaacs, Sally Webster and a guest appearance from Mayflower's Ania Wieczorek.

Exmouth one rowed superbly to land their second successive win of the league season, finishing in a time of 41:12 with Teignmouth second in 41:34.

Making it two crews on the podium were Exmouth two who took third place in 43:53 - four minutes faster than the fourth boat home!

Action from the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB Action from the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB

Out next were the men with Exmouth one comprising of John Kelly in the stroke seat and the boat also held Finn Crowther, regular campaigners Bjoern Fock and Jon Houghton and Anna Childs at helm.

Exmouth two comprised Mike Drew (cox), Piers Webster, Richard Robinson and Chris Sweetapple plus a first appearance from recent new member Peter Kindt.

The race was a terrific one with Exmouth one battling from start to finish to take second place in a time of 39:01 - 90 seconds after winners Teignmouth. Exmouth two took fifth place in a time of 43:52.

Next out were the Master crews and, at Torquay, what are normally 4km races extend to 6km to take in the iconic landmark that is Thatchers Rock.

Action from the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB Action from the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB

Jon Houghton teamed up with Craig Chaulk of Mayflower in a composite double whilst Marie Guingouain tested herself once again in the single.

As for the Masters quads, Exmouth were represented by Ali Martineau, Suzanne Isaacs, John Kelly and Richard Robinson, coxed by Anna Childs, who worked hard to push through the field, but a strong row from Teignmouth held them off.

The Torquay double crossed the line in a time of 29:02 and Jon and Craig were next over the line in 30:02. Tim Tim Fenemore produced a fine performance, crossing the line in 31.01.

The Exmouth Masters crew finished second to Teignmouth, crossing the line in a time of 31:59 while Marie [Guingouain] continued her strong season after a hard row in the ladies event pushing hard for first place in the ladies single, in a time of 33:59.

Two Exmouth Rowing Club members at the secodn leg of the 2019 South West Coastal League. Picture ERC Two Exmouth Rowing Club members at the secodn leg of the 2019 South West Coastal League. Picture ERC

The final event saw the mixed crews in action and this race was to prove the closest fought of any race for several years and arguably the most exiting of the day.

Exmouth fielded two boats with, Exmouth one, with Jon Houghton, Anna Childs, Fiona Pink and Bjoern Fock, were involved in a dramatic finish, being edged into second place by Teignmouth with the margin between the teams after 6km of racing, being a single second!

Exmouth Rowing Club are always delighted to welcome new members. Maybe you have been thinking of taking up the sport? Well, the club would welcome the chance to show what their sport offers. They are happy to see folk when they gather from 10am each Sunday morning. Oh yes, and the first three rows are completely free, so there's your chance to get along and see if then rowing bug grabs you!

Action from the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB Action from the second leg of the South West Coastal Rowing League meeting held at Torquay. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB