Exmouth end unbeaten run of American tourists Marin CC
- Credit: Exmouth CC
Exmouth came out on top in a tour match against Marin CC, from San Francisco last week.
The Californians were playing the penultimate match of their two-week tour, having been unbeaten in their previous outings.
And they reduced Exmouth to 12-2, before Jason Niemand added another century to his collection until he was stumped.
Josh Austin made a patient start alongside Niemand and went on to reach a well-constructed maiden senior half-century before falling late on for 66.
Ed Maynard added an unbeaten 41 to lift the total to 251 and Marin chased hard i reply.
Exmouth's attack all put in good shifts on a lightning outfield, with Chouhan dismissing one of the opening batters early.
Collinge also had success, before Maynard and Austin (3-41) made further inroads to leave the Americans up against it.
Marin eventually came up short on 219 after a contest played in excellent spirit.