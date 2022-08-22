News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth end unbeaten run of American tourists Marin CC



Lee Power

Published: 4:55 PM August 22, 2022


Exmouth face the camera with tourists Marin CC from San Francisco - Credit: Exmouth CC

Exmouth came out on top in a tour match against Marin CC, from San Francisco last week.

The Californians were playing the penultimate match of their two-week tour, having been unbeaten in their previous outings.

And they reduced Exmouth to 12-2, before Jason Niemand added another century to his collection until he was stumped.

Josh Austin made a patient start alongside Niemand and went on to reach a well-constructed maiden senior half-century before falling late on for 66.

Ed Maynard added an unbeaten 41 to lift the total to 251 and Marin chased hard i reply.

Exmouth's attack all put in good shifts on a lightning outfield, with Chouhan dismissing one of the opening batters early.

Collinge also had success, before Maynard and Austin (3-41) made further inroads to leave the Americans up against it.

Marin eventually came up short on 219 after a contest played in excellent spirit.

Cricket
Exmouth News

