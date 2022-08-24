Greenway leads way with bat and ball as Exmouth hammer Barton

George Greenway took six wickets after hitting a century for Exmouth against Barton - Credit: Terry Ife

Exmouth took another step towards the Devon League A Division title with a 292-run thrashing of lowly Barton at The Maer on Saturday.

Captain Lawrence Greenway chose to bat after winning the toss but saw Jason Niemand and James Horler fall cheaply to leave them 14-2.

Dan Pyle was then run out for 22 with the total on 46 and Cameron Kidd fell after making a run-a-ball 18 to make it 70-4.

But Luke Davies (25) put on 67 for the fifth wicket with George Greenway, who went on to add a further 135 with Sam Goodier.

Greenway hit a six and 13 fours in his 107 from 101 balls, and was quickly followed back to the pavilion by brother Lawrence, while Goodier cleared the boundary twice and added seven fours in his 76 off 74 deliveries.

And Ryan Shaufler finished unbeaten on 26 from 20 balls after a late cameo to lift the total to 345-8 from 50 overs as Barton's bowlers - who sent down 38 wides and eight no-balls in a total of 49 extras - were put to the sword.

The visitors collapsed to 53 all out inside 19 overs in reply, as Jon Martin (3-17) and batting hero Greenway (6-34) combined with the ball to devastating effect.

And a 13th win in 16 outings keeps Exmouth 13 points clear of Plympton with two games to go, ahead of a trip to Thorverton on Saturday.

Budleigh Salterton are a further nine points back in third place, after beating Exeter by five wickets in a much closer contest at the Ottermouth.

Sent into the field, they reduced the visitors to 78-5 as Jack England, Joel Murphy and Edward Doble picked up wickets alongside a pair of run outs.

Seb Linnitt (38) and Sam Read (20) had made starts in the top order for Exeter, who then saw Jehan Daniel (39) and Billy Buckingham (36) put on 66 for the sixth wicket.

Doble (2-49) ended that resistance and Murphy (2-20) struck again as the visitors eventually closed their 50 overs on 212-9 with Joseph Gore unbeaten on 36.

Will Oxland fell early after hitting three quick boundaries in reply, but Dylan Penberthy-Hutchings and Chathura Peiris then put on 91 for the second wicket.

Penberthy-Hutchings hit six fours in his 52 off 98 balls, with Peiris making 55 off 62 deliveries, with a six and eight fours.

But the home side slipped to 154-5, before Doble (31 not out) and captain Lloyd Murrin (34 not out) saw them home with four balls to spare.

They host a promotion showdown with Plympton this weekend, then visit Exmouth on the last day of the season when Plympton welcome Torquay to Harewood Park.

Other results: Abbotskerswell 327-4 (20 points) beat Seaton 204 (4) by 123 runs; Kilmington 233-8 (19) beat Torquay 232-9 (8) by 2 wickets; Plympton 142-4 (20) beat Thorverton 141 (4) by 6 wickets.

How they stand

P W L A Pts

Exmouth 16 13 3 0 272

Plympton 16 13 3 0 259

Budleigh Salterton 16 11 4 1 250

Torquay 16 8 8 0 210

Exeter 16 7 8 1 203

Thorverton 16 7 9 0 192

Abbotskerserll 16 8 8 0 188

Kilmington 16 7 9 0 174

Barton 16 5 11 0 153

Seaton 16 0 16 0 73



