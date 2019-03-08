Exmouth Bridge Club success for Chris Thomas

Bridge cards Archant

Congratulations to Chris Thomas, winner of this year's Summer Championship, which took place over six sessions, playing with at least two different partners, writes Ann Ewins.

Roger Bendall was in second place. Chris and Roger now hold the Houlbrooke Cups for twelve months.

In the recent Exmouth Bridge Club charity bridge event and tea, held in support of Exmouth Gateway.

The event, together with a further donation from the Club, raised £750.00. Exmouth Gateway will put this towards purchasing a defibrillator.

Exmouth Bridge Club has introduced a new social bridge session on Thursday afternoons. A more relaxed session and no partner required as there will be a host.

Members and non-members welcome.

For more information on all things to do with the club email the secretary at secretary@exmouthbridgeclub.co.uk