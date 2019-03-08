Advanced search

Exmouth Bridge Club pair land national success

PUBLISHED: 15:14 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 16 September 2019

John Baker and Marian Vanstone recently took part in an English Bridge Union pairs competition and achieved first place nationally.

What's more, two other pairs from the cub finished in the top 10!

Congratulations, to John and Marian and all who took part, from all involved at the club..

Exmouth Bridge Club meets at Woodbury Village Hall and, in addition to club bridge, regularly takes part in national competitions and runs fund-raising events for local charities.

Find out more by sending an email to secretary@exmouthbridgeclub.co.uk

Most Read

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Fire in Exmouth outbuilding believed to be accidental

A fire at an outbuilding in Exmouth. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Otterton Mill scoops Taste of the West gold

Otterton Mill. Ref exe 31 19TI 9236. Picture: Terry Ife

