Exmouth Bridge Club pair land national success
PUBLISHED: 15:14 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 16 September 2019
Archant
John Baker and Marian Vanstone recently took part in an English Bridge Union pairs competition and achieved first place nationally.
What's more, two other pairs from the cub finished in the top 10!
Congratulations, to John and Marian and all who took part, from all involved at the club..
Exmouth Bridge Club meets at Woodbury Village Hall and, in addition to club bridge, regularly takes part in national competitions and runs fund-raising events for local charities.
Find out more by sending an email to secretary@exmouthbridgeclub.co.uk