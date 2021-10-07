News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Exmouth Boxing event is a sell-out

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:56 PM October 7, 2021   
Exmouth Amatuer Boxing Club

Exmouth Amatuer Boxing Club - Credit: Exmouth Amatuer Boxing Club

The first boxing event staged by Exmouth Amateur Boxing Club since Covid is a sell-out, as fight fans get ready for a special night at the Ocean complex on Friday. 

Contact sports were those hit hardest by the pandemic regulations and it is fantastic to see amateur boxing back on the menu again. 

“It is out first event for a long time and we’re obviously very excited,” said Phils Weeks from Exmouth ABC. “We’re holding between 15 and 20 bouts on Friday night. 

“Exmouth Boxing Club has also just become a charity, so that essentially means we are able to apply for different types of funding and it allows us to become even more community-focussed in the future.”  

The club has advised those without tickets to please not attend, as there will not be any space for those turning up on spec. 

Boxing
Exmouth News

