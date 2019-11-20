Exmouth-based youngsters are proving big hits on the ski slope

The three Exmouth youngsters who are all members at Exeter Ski Club and who came third in the Gloucester Summer Race League. Picture SUZIE QUINTON Archant

Three young Exmouth skiers are continuing to make great progress.

Young skier Esme Quinton who was third in her age group at the Devon Schools Race Event held at the Torquay Ski Slope. Picture SUZIE QUINTON

All three, eight-year-old Esmé Quinton, who attends Exeter Road Primary, and brothers, Tom Wyon-Brown, aged 6, and Ben Wyon-Brown, age 9, who both attend Bassetts Farm School have all been skiing since they were four.

Esmé has, for the last three years, been racing and entering competitions and the brothers have joined her during the past year.

All three have been training on a regular basis at the Exeter slope and, during the past year, all three have represented Exeter Ski Club in a series of races in Gloucester as part of the Gloucester Summer Race League.

At the end of the season, each team's points are totalled and, for the third year in a row, the Exeter team with the three Exmouth youngsters were victorious.

Members of the Exeter Ski Club. Picture: SUZIE QUINTON

The three were in action again this past weekend when they competed in Torquay at the Devon Schools Race event.

Esmé came second in her age group, and, as a trio, they entered a team under The Avocet Learning Trust (Bassets Farm and Exeter Road are part of this trust). They finished third overall out of a large number participating primary schools including the likes of Stover, who won it, and other private schools, and so their top three finish really is quite an achievement.

Exeter Ski Club coach Clive Bishops says: "The three have all been working so hard in what is such an under represented sport in the UK and Devon, yet we have some great skiers.

"It's also worthy of note that it's a very hard sport to do well because of the lack of snow in our region!"

● Exeter Ski Club is always delighted to welcome new members and - as our three Exmouth youngsters are currently proving - age is no barrier to taking up the sport!