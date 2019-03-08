Advanced search

Exmouth badminton ace nets 2019 Polish Open Title

PUBLISHED: 13:39 02 April 2019

Exmouth's Ben Lane and Telfords Jess Pugh after their 2019 Polish Open victory. Picture: ENGLAND BADMINTON

Exmouth's Ben Lane and Telfords Jess Pugh after their 2019 Polish Open victory. Picture: ENGLAND BADMINTON

Exmouth badminton ace Ben Lane has netted himself another prestigious title

Ben and his regular playing partner, Telford’s Jess Pugh, who are the reigning mixed doubles national champions, added the 2019 Polish Open title to their growing collection of international honours, winning in Czestochowa on badminton’s European tour.

The young English pair, both aged 21, and now ranked inside the world top 30, were top seeded for the trip to Poland and justified top billing with a string of fine performances to win the title.

Sunday’s final saw them defeat France’s third seeds, Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue, 21-17, 21-15, in 39 minutes – the win even more impressive in that the French duo arrived in Poland on the back of winning the Super 100 Orleans Masters title last week. They had already beaten Orleans Masters silver medallists Ronan Labar and Anne Tran at the semi-final stage. The title win is Lane and Pugh’s fifth together since stepping up onto the internationals senior circuit, and their first in 2019.

The win is England’s first in mixed doubles at the Polish Open since Nathan Robertson and Jenny Wallwork’s title success in 2012 and just England’s ninth in any event in the 40-year history of the tournament.

Lane later returned to court to contend the men’s doubles final alongside Sean Vendy, but missed out, 19-21, 16-21 to Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan from Chinese Taipei.

