Exmouth badminton ace Jonty Wright continues build-up to England Nationals in April

Exmouth badminton ace Jonty Wright continued his preparation for the Under-15 Badminton England Nationals in April by competing in a Gold standard event in Milton Keynes at the weekend.

In the singles, Jonty went out in the group stages, but turned his form around in the doubles later in the day.

With partner Andrew Harrison from Sussex, the pair won a tough group, winning all three matches.

This set up a quarter-final against the England number one seeds! An entertaining match saw Wright and his partner go down fighting with double figures against the seasoned pairing.

With this the last major tournament before the Nationals, Wright and Harrison will look to carry their form into the culmination of the season in Redbridge, Essex in April.