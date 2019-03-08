Exmouth Archers arrowing their way to further success across the country

The year of 2019 has certainly been a most successful one so far for members of Exmouth Archers.

Rob Twigg represented England in Northern Ireland and brought home a gold medal from the All British Open Field Competition while Trevor Dance topped the Beginners Recurve category in the UK wide January Challenge competition.

In addition to those two achievements there have also been some excellent results for members at regional and county level competitions.

At the Bath Archers world archery 1440 round meeting Sophie Twigg achieved a first place finish in the senior ladies' long bow while Christopher Chopping took third place in the senior gent's longbow.

There was further success for Chopping at the Grand Day traditional longbow two ways national round meeting where he took first place in the senior gent's category and club colleague Katie Holley won the junior ladies category.

At the Grand Day national round a number of Exmouth Archers finished in podium berths. Christopher Chopping took another first, this time in the senior gents longbow and Katia Holley bagged herself another top spot, this time in the junior ladies longbow. Steve Glover took second place in the senior gents compound, Jack Wood finished second in the junior gents compound and Craig Shepherd finished third in the senior gents barebow.

Last, but certainly not least, a number of members travelled to Cornwall to compete in the Redruth Archers' World archery 70 meter round meeting where Exmouth Archers achieved two first place finishes with Karen Williams winning the senior ladies recurve and Chris Chopping continued his fine year by winning the senior gents longbow.

Also at Redruth, Scott Williams took second spot in the senior gents longbow and Timothy Pratt took third place in the senior gents recurve.

Exmouth Archers was formed in October 1984, and over the years has been based at few different venues, but is now has a permanent home at Withycombe Raleigh Common, just outside Exmouth.

Since moving to this venue and through the hard work of its members they have managed to build one of the best archery facilities in the UK.

With 24-hour, seven-days-a-week shooting access, an indoor range and a field archery course, the club currently has around 150 members from all walks of life, with a mixture of abilities ranging from archers who shoot internationally/nationally to the more recreational archer.

If you would be interested in trying out archery or would like more information on all things Exmouth Archers then contact info@exmouth-archers.org.uk