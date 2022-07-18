Exmouth and Budleigh continue to dominate A Division Cricket

Exmouth CC added a further underline to their deserved credentials as promotion favourites from the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League, and neighbours Budleigh Salterton CC are not far behind.

It was a potentially daunting trip to a dangerous Torquay side for Exmouth on the weekend and the Maer men struggled somewhat with the bat, with James Horler and Finlay Marks both falling cheaply.

Once again, however, the superb Jason Niemand provided a linchpin for the innings, as he struck a delightful 71 in the blazing sunshine on Torquay seafront. Dan Pyle (34) was another important contributor but, after so many dazzling batting displays, the total of 214 all out was below par Exmouth.

However, top class cricket teams need to demonstrate their quality in all facets of the game, and the Exmouth bowlers took on the challenge with a blistering start, as Peter Turnbull took two of the wickets that had Torquay in serious trouble on 20/3.

The hosts did put together a couple of threatening partnerships but the Exmouth attack kept up the pressure, sharing wickets between five bowlers. Marks finished with the leading figures of 3/31, as Torquay were bowled out for 168.

The win keeps Exmouth 25 points clear of Plympton in second and Budleigh are a further 12 points back after their confident 30-run win at home to Thorverton.

Budleigh set out their stall with excellent contributions from all of the top four batsman. Marc Troman hit a decent 20, Dylan Penberthy-Hutchings (46) and Max Mejzner (42) also played well. but it was flowing 71 from Chathura Peiris that proved the highlight.

A finishing total of 240/9 was very competitive for Budleigh but not impossible. Thorverton needed a good start with the bat but instead found Edward Doble in great form with the ball, as he removed three of the top four.

Doble finished with figures of 4/30 and there were also braces for Peiris and Samuel Whitehead, as Thorverton were dismissed for 210/

This weekend will bring Kilmington to face Exmouth at the Maer and Budleigh travel to Abbotskerswell.