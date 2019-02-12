Exmouth Amateur Boxing Club gets new show home

(Left to right) Joseph Urmston (Ocean Suite’s events team); Adam Stock (coach); Brendan Lee (club secretary); Neil Ferreday (club chairman and head coach) and Dan Walkey (coach). EXMOUTH ABC Archant

Following on from the recent refurbishment of their gym and the purchase of new equipment with support from the SPORTED’s ‘Box On’ project, The Norman Family Trust and the Devon and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, Exmouth ABC are now able to announce a new partnership, writes Steve Birley.

The boxing club is linking up with the Ocean Suite on Exmouth’s seafront to host their boxing show this year.

The partnership also means that shows in future years will also be held at the venue.

This is a significant step for this local community boxing club (established in 1947).

Brendan Lee, secretary and coach at the boxing club, says: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership.

“The facilities at the Ocean are first class and that is also the way to describe the support we are receiving from their Events team. Everyone has been so supportive.”

This year’s show is to be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Ocean Suite.

Doors will open 6.30pm and the action gets under way with the first bout at 7.30pm.

A limited number of tables, for 10, at £200 each, remain available. Tickets can be purchased from Rivermead Stores and Budgens Seafront, both in Exmouth.