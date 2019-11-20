Advanced search

Exmouth ABCs Josh Riley all set for Riviera Cup action in Torquay this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:18 20 November 2019

Archant

Exmouth ABC boxer Josh Riley has been selected for The Riviera Cup.

Over 40 amateur boxing clubs from around the UK and Ireland will be at the competition being held in Torquay this coming weekend (November 23 and 24).

The Exmouth ABC boxer will be competing with some of the brightest talents in the sport.

Josh goes into the action with a ringing endorsement from his club coaches, one of whom commented: "Josh goes into the Riviera Cup with our very best wishes. He's certainly ready for this, and we are sure he will do himself, and the club, proud."

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

80-bed hotel for seafront is ‘best option’ to pay for £3m road realignment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

80-bed hotel for seafront is ‘best option’ to pay for £3m road realignment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth-based youngsters are proving big hits on the ski slope

The three Exmouth youngsters who are all members at Exeter Ski Club and who came third in the Gloucester Summer Race League. Picture SUZIE QUINTON

Exmouth Harriers out in force at the Drogo 10

Exmouth Harriers at the 2019 Castle Drogo 10 meeting. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

East Budleigh win well against Tedburn St Mary

Withycombe Under-14s make Devon Cu progress with win over Tamar Saracens

Withycombe U14s in action against Topsham. Picture MARK LONG

Exmouth Town U8s going from strength to strength

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists