Exmouth ABCs Josh Riley all set for Riviera Cup action in Torquay this weekend

Exmouth ABC boxer Josh Riley has been selected for The Riviera Cup.

Over 40 amateur boxing clubs from around the UK and Ireland will be at the competition being held in Torquay this coming weekend (November 23 and 24).

The Exmouth ABC boxer will be competing with some of the brightest talents in the sport.

Josh goes into the action with a ringing endorsement from his club coaches, one of whom commented: "Josh goes into the Riviera Cup with our very best wishes. He's certainly ready for this, and we are sure he will do himself, and the club, proud."