Exmouth ABC Awards Night a huge success

Trophy winners at another highly succesful Presentation Evening held by Exmouth ABC at the Ocean Suite. Picture: EXMOUTH ABC Archant

Exmouth ABC held their annual presentation at the Ocean Suite, Exmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cheyne Chorly, receiving the John Sedgemore Trophy on behalf of Justin Moore of the Ocean Suite, Exmouth, with (left to right) Dan Walkey (coach), Adam Stock (coach) and Neil Ferreday (senior coach and chairman of Exmouth ABC). Picture; EXMOUTH ABC Cheyne Chorly, receiving the John Sedgemore Trophy on behalf of Justin Moore of the Ocean Suite, Exmouth, with (left to right) Dan Walkey (coach), Adam Stock (coach) and Neil Ferreday (senior coach and chairman of Exmouth ABC). Picture; EXMOUTH ABC

There was an excellent turnout for a special evening and Josh Riley, who took part in his first bout as recently as last May when he won a points decision over a much more experienced boxer from Newquay, was presented with the Most Improved Senior Male Boxer award. The trophy, in memory of Major M Cavanagh BEM ERD, was presented by his son Tom.

The next award was the Best Senior Male Boxer of the Year, the Mike Norrish Trophy, and this went to Tommy O'Donnell, who had a very successful season winning all of his four bouts - two on points and two on third round stoppages. He was also selected for Devon County when they competed with Cornwall in Bodmin towards the end of the season.

The Outstanding Achievement of the Year Award, the Brian Pollard Trophy, was presented to Exmouth ABC secretary Brendan Lee, for all his work, especially in securing significant grants for the refurbishment of the club for the benefit of his ever-increasing membership. Next to receive an award was Callum Dibley who was named the club's Most Improved Junior Male. Callum has made significant progress through the year. He lost his first bout in February on a split decision, but can look forward with increased confidence to the new season. Reuben Walkey was named the Best Junior Boxer of the Year for which he took home to John Dobson Trophy. Reuben was awarded this trophy for showing great improvements over the last six months. He had one skills bout and one full contest which he lost on points to a far more experienced opponent from Torbay.

The award for Most Improved Junior Female Boxer went to Sophie Rawe. Although she didn't compete last season, her dedication to training and maintaining her fitness outside the gym will ensure she has a very good 2019/2020 season.

The award for Best Junior Female Boxer went to Eloise Doble, who has been a shining example of commitment and dedication all last season.

She had two skills bouts and one full bout overcoming a tough opponent from Dorchester on a unanimous decision in front of her home crowd at the Ocean Suite, Exmouth last April.

To conclude another wonderful night for the club there was the final presentation and this was the John Sedgemore Trophy, presented annually to a local business/or individual who supports the club, but is not directly involved in running the club.

This year the award went to Justin Moore From Oceans, Exmouth for his commitment in supporting the club and helping them to secure a 'home' venue for the club's show last season and for the many seasons to come.

The next Exmouth ABC Show is set for Saturday, November 16, at the Ocean Suite in Exmouth. Doors open at 7pm and the club does advise those interested in attending to book early to avoid disappointment.