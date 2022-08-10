Exmouth 2nds shock leaders on their own patch

It has been a tough campaign for Exmouth 2nds in C Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League but last weekend was one to celebrate.

Travelling to leaders Sidmouth 2nds, Exmouth struggled to get going with the bat and were in a bit of peril on 81/4 but that changed when Harrison Folland came to the wicket, as he constructed a tremendous 108 from 87 balls.

Josh Austin (33) and Oliver Lampert offered some decent support and Exmouth were understandably satisfied with their 256/7 total.

Sidmouth had steady starts throughout their batting order but nobody went on to a big score, with Charlie Gaywood the highest on 38. This was largely down to excellent bowling from Exmouth, with Robert Dawson taking 3/50 and there were doubles for Josh Austin and Codie Strydom.

Sidmouth were all out for 240 and a 16-run victory for Exmouth to enjoy.