Exmouth 2nds return to action with a win

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:39 PM October 25, 2021   
Exmouth 2nd Team finally got to play rugby after a few weeks off with a tough trip to Brixham. 

With unavailability and a few injuries, the squad was mainly made up of forwards, some playing out of position. The Cockles played down the notorious slope in the first half and went into the break 19-0 up. 

Tries came from Martin Westaway on his return, skipper Joe Harris playing at centre and Ollie Engels Ras.  James Willmott directing at flyhalf struck two conversions to complete the half time score.  A great defensive shift in the second period delivered the win in South Devon. Brixham did cross twice and converted also.  Final score 14-19.   

Valuable league points gained in Devon Merit Table 1, The Cockles have only completed three games so far, with most other team on five or six. Exmouth up to 5th place with a tricky trip to Barnstaple next Saturday. 

