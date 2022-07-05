Exmouth 2nds gaining momentum with another win

On a day when their first-team succumbed to a defeat at Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth 2nds gave the club some cheer with a 39-run victory over Uplyme & Lyme Regis in C Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Batting first, Exmouth were under early pressure when Mark Ashplant lost his wicket without scoring, Jibu Varghese the bowler. Codie Strydom joined Richard Baggs at the crease and they quietly compiled an excellent partnership of 81.

Baggs eventually fell for 41 and he was quickly followed by Ed Maynard (4) and Josh Austin (5). Strydom, however, remained and his 102-partnership with Sean Day proved pivotal. Strydom finished with 86 and Day was unbeaten on 80, as Exmouth set a target of 233, which was reduced to 221 from 41 overs.

Day then grabbed the ball and removed opener Anand Abhishek for a duck. The visitors struggled to 89/5, with only Sam Farrow (88) able to cause frustration for the Exmouth attack, who shared the wickets around with two each for Matthew Tarry, Greg Marks, Elijah Pyne and Strydom.

Uplyme finished on 182/9, 39 runs short of their target.

A disappointing batting display cost Budleigh 2nds the chance to emulate their first-team heroics, as they went down to a 10-run defeat at Feniton in D Division East.

An unbeaten 41 from Matthew Davies was the key innings for Feniton, who otherwise struggled to set a meaningful target. Adam Jones and Joseph Marley took two wickets each for Budleigh, who would have been happy to limit the hosts to 153/7.

The target was reduced to 126 from 27 overs and Budleigh looked in a decent position 45/2 and 65/3. The problem came in the middle order, as three wickets fell for just three runs, and 66/6 was a different proposition.

Nick Bolt (38) and Donovan Robinson (21) were the top scorers for Budleigh but Davies and Adam David took three apiece for Feniton, as the visitors stumbled to 115 all out. Budleigh 2nds host Whimple on Saturday, while Exmouth 2nds travel to Sandford 2nds.