Exeter Falcons hosting ‘An Evening with Gary Havelock’ in late January

PUBLISHED: 13:38 18 December 2018

The Exeter Falcons speedway poster showing the 'Night with Gary Havelock' set for the end of january. Picture EXETER FALCONS 2105 LTD

The Exeter Falcons speedway poster showing the 'Night with Gary Havelock' set for the end of january. Picture EXETER FALCONS 2105 LTD

Archant

Exeter Falcons are holding a special event towards the end of January and anyone perhaps looking for a last-minute festive gift for a speedway fan could do a lot worse than purchase an advanced sales ticket for the event.

It’s ‘An evening with the 1992 Speedway World Champion Gary Havelock’ and it takes place at the St Thomas Social Club in Cowick Street, Exeter (EX4 1HW) on Monday, January 28, with a 7.30pm start.

Robert Doran of Exeter Falcons 2015 Ltd says: “It ought to be a great evening. I am sure that Gary [Havelock] has many a speedway tale to tell.”

Tickets for the event cost £10 and can be collected from Highfield Coachworks, Exmouth or indeed, once purchased, they can be delivered to Exmouth addresses. For more information, contact Lisa Spencer via email at exeterfalcons2015ltd@hotmail.com or call on 07743 999710

Find out more about the Exeter Falcons 2015 Ltd at www.exeterspeedway.co.uk

