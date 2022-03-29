Exeter City edging toward historic promotion triumph

Goal celebrations for Sam Stubbs of Exeter City as he heads the ball into the net during the Sky Bet League 2 Match between Exeter City and Stevenage at St James Park, Exeter on 26 March 2022. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

East Devon excitement is growing with every passing week, as Exeter City close in on a memorable automatic promotion to Sky Bet League One.

Saturday’s battling 2-1 win over struggling Stevenage moved the Grecians to within four points of leaders Forest Green Rovers and five points clear of Port Vale, Newport, Bristol Rovers and Tranmere, who currently occupy the play-off spots.

Sam Stubbs scored both the goals for City on the weekend, the first arriving on 29 minutes, when Jevani Brown picked out a delicious cross for the centre-back to head past a stranded Stevenage goalkeeper.

To their credit, Stevenage, who recently replaced former Exeter boss Paul Tisdale with Steve Evans, responded well to the setback and drew level with a close-range finish from Luke Norris.

A minute before half-time, Exeter grabbed what proved to be the winner when Stubbs converted another excellent corner from Brown.

After the break, the Grecians continued to control proceedings and Brown very nearly added a nerve-settling third. Offrande Zanzala and Josh Key also had big chances to cement the victory but the home defence held firm at the other end for a crucial win.

The three points came hot on the heels of a battling 0-0 draw at Port Vale and the Grecians travel to fifth-placed Newport County on Saturday, followed by the long trip to an improving Carlisle United. The Easter weekend will bring Colchester United on Good Friday and then it’s a trip to play-off hunting Tranmere Rovers on the Monday.

It is then two home games in the space of three days, Rochdale visit on April 23 and Barrow on April 26. The campaign ends with a potentially decisive game at Northampton Town, who currently occupy third position.

As if that wasn’t enough, a recent report from Liberty Games has revealed the best football teams to support in Sky Bet League Two, and Exeter City made the top ten.

A top weekend for the club was completed Exeter City Women recording an outstanding 3-1 victory at Chesham United, with Mollie Taylor, Zoe Watkins and Sarah Stacey.

Kieran Phillips of Exeter City is fouled by Luke Prosser of Stevenage during the Sky Bet League 2 Match between Exeter City and Stevenage at St James Park, Exeter on 26 March 2022. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



