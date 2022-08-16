Exeter City seek repeat of cup romp as Cheltenham visit

Exeter City host League One rivals Cheltenham Town on Saturday - having thrashed them 7-0 in the Carabao Cup only last week!

It was a record-breaking night as the Grecians romped to their biggest win since 1949, the first time they had scored more than six away from home since that same year, their largest win in all competitions since 1935 and their best League Cup triumph ever.

Matt Taylor made a host of changes, with Sam Stubbs, Jake Caprice and Matt Jay getting their first starts of the season, while Scott Brown and Josh Coley came into the side after the weekend drubbing of Port Vale.

And after a relatively quiet opening quarter, the visitors took full control before the break.

Sam Nombe slotted home the opening goal from a Caprice cross, after Jay had capitalised on a poor pass out from the back, and it was 2-0 just three minutes later as Archie Collins fired home from 25 yards.

A third goal arrived 90 seconds later as captain Jay headed in a looping cross from Caprice at the far post, while Nombe nodded home his second from Pierce Sweeney's superb cross for number four.

And Jack Sparkes made it 5-0 on the stroke of half-time when Nombe outfoxed Tom Bradbury and fizzed the ball across goal for the wing-back to convert.

Sweeney and Nombe made way at the break for Alfie Pond and Sonny Cox to get their first action of the campaign and City claimed their sixth goal of the night just five minutes after the restart as Harry Kite rifled home.

Taylor immediately made three more changes with an eye on the trip to Cambridge, replacing Sparkes, Alex Hartridge and Collins with Josh Key, Jonathan Grounds and Kegs Chauke.

And after Cox was denied by a goalline clearance and sent another good chance wide of the near post, the Grecians completed their magnificent seven when Coley produced a jinking run through the Robins defence and slid the ball past a shellshocked Luke Southwood.

The second-round draw handed City a trip to Gillingham next Tuesday (August 23) and they will be hoping to travel on the back of another win over Cheltenham this weekend, after a midweek meeting with Wycombe Wanderers.

Taylor's men were brought back down to earth after suffering their first loss of the season against Cambridge at Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Nombe combined well with Jevani Brown, who opened the scoring, but Sam Smith and Paul Digby turned the game on its head to earn the points for the home side.

"We ran out of steam and we ran out of quality," said Taylor.

"We didn't show much quality throughout the game in all honesty.

"We had moments of attack, but as the game went on we lost control of the ball too often, gave it away too cheaply and became predictable.

"Cambridge have a slightly stronger squad and impact players. We didn't use our key moments well enough."

Goalscorer Brown added: "We lacked composure on the ball. We have to improve our execution.

"I thought the first half was good, but it was one of those days for us. We got the ball in decent areas and didn't get it right.

"It was hard in the heat, but it was the odd 10-yard passes, and it all came down to quality in the end."