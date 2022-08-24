Exeter City aim to bounce back from Cheltenham blow at Accrington Stanley

Exeter City will look to bounce back from a disappointing League One defeat when they head to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The Grecians fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cheltenham Town at St James Park at the weekend, having romped to a 7-0 win over the Robins in the Carabao Cup just 11 days earlier.

Matt Taylor's men had experienced mixed fortunes inbetween those two meetings, losing 2-1 at Cambridge United but beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 last Tuesday thanks to a trademark Harry Kite rocket, an Archie Collins tap-in and towering header from Tim Dieng.

But their inconsistency came to the fore again on a cloudy day in Devon as Cheltenham took all three points in front of a crowd fo 5,927 thanks to a goal from Dan N'Lundulu.

And Matt Jay told the club website: "It was hard to take because obviously we had a very good win in the week and we felt that we were in a really good place.

"But that's football, we've got to move on and we've got to try and dust ourselves down ready for the next one.

"Obviously the 7-0 was one that no-one will ever experience again, so it was very difficult to prepare for this game looking at the result because it wasn't really a proper result.

"We ended up with some quite good balls in the opposition's half but we didn't really work it well enough in the final third."

Boss Taylor added: "It was frustrating from start to finish. They came here with a clear game plan, to frustrate and deny, and it worked down to a tee.

"We allowed it to work to a certain extent. The goal is a really poor one to concede, it was also pretty clear that any time in the game was going to be taken out by the opposition.

"We actually started the game pretty well and should have had a penalty, that's another decision that didn't go our way and that feels like a long time ago."

Taylor brought Sam Nombe in for Jevani Brown, who was away on international duty, as Sam Stubbs made his first league start of the season in place of Pierce Sweeney and Jake Caprice replaced Josh Key.

And the hosts went close on four minutes as Matt Jay and Nombe combined, but Luke Southwood saved at point-blank range.

Jay had shouts for a penalty turned down before Dieng's long-range shot was comfortably saved by Southwood, who also tipped Kite's volley over his crossbar.

Jack Sparkes saw a curling effort deflected behind, before Stubb's header from the corner found the hands of Southwood as City remained on top.

But the scoreline remained blank as the visitors held firm until the 56th minute when N'Lundulu shrugged off his marker on a counter-attack to smash a shot past Jamal Blackman against the run of play.

City went close to a leveller midway through the second half when Collins fired goalwards from the edge of the box but saw Southwood tip the ball wide of a post.

Then with normal time almost up, Nombe found Josh Coley at the far post, but he could not hit the target and Southwood turned another effotr from Sparkes over the crossbar.

After their trip to the Wham Stadium this weekend, City are back on home soil to welcome Newport County on Tuesday (7pm).