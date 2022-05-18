Exeter Chiefs looking to get better of Bristol Bears, again and again!
- Credit: PA
Exeter Chiefs return to Gallagher Premiership action after a four-week break with a trip up the M5 to Bristol Bears on Friday (7.45pm).
And they will be looking to complete a quick club double after the women beat their Bristol rivals 29-26 in the Allianz Premier 15s last weekend.
The female Chiefs scored five tries at Sandy Park to set up a home semi-final against the same opponents on Sunday (4.30pm), with American flanker Rachel Johnson claiming the decisive score.
Jennine Detiveaux touched down twice, with Kate Zackary and Emily Tuttosi also going over and Johnson told the club website: "We really managed to pull the result out.
"Bristol came here to fight and put us under pressure but that is the sort of prep we want going into the semi-finals.
"We've got the home semi, but there's still work to do this week."
The Chiefs were roared on by a record-breaking crowd of 2,657 as they clinched second place in the league standings and such is their squad strength, they are leaving international calibre players out each week.
Johnson added: "Poppy (Leitch) has been speaking to us a lot about making history here at Sandy Park.
"Week in, week out, we're showing we're a real threat and I can't wait to continue to build the legacy.
"I'm super proud of the fans. This is our family. I love the Chiefs and I love Exeter.
"We're so privileged here. We have such a strong squad and selections have been so tough.
"It's a whole squad effort, the staff and the fans as well. We have a full community here in Exeter which is helping us to come out on top."
*Exeter Chiefs prop Billy Keast has been named on a shortlist for the Vodafone Business Gain Line Award.
Born and raised in Cornwall, 25-year-old Keast made his debut in 2016 and set up his business No.1 Cubs in October 2018.
It began with the idea of a van travelling the South West serving coffee and food at events and festivals and has grown to include four permanent coffee shops, with two more in Cornwall and one in Devon planned for 2022.
The company also has a unique clothing range, promoting the relaxing Cornish way of life, and sells teamwear and leisurewear to over 30 colleges and universities in the UK.
Keast is up against Gloucester's Lewis Ludlam and Bristol Bears duo Kake Heenan and Luke Morahan, with the winner to be announced at the Rugby Players' Association Awards night in London.
TABLES
Gallagher Premiership
P W L D F A Pts
Leicester 22 18 4 0 679 437 86
Saracens 22 16 5 1 720 417 82
Harlequins 22 14 8 0 581 483 74
Northampton 22 13 9 0 661 571 68
Gloucester 22 12 9 1 607 490 67
EXETER 22 12 10 0 504 456 62
Sale 22 10 9 3 501 469 61
London Irish 23 9 9 5 636 639 61
Wasps 22 11 10 1 597 564 60
Bristol 22 7 15 0 514 643 43
Newcastle 22 6 15 1 405 568 33
Worcester 23 5 17 1 408 787 30
Bath 22 4 17 1 407 696 29
Allianz Premier 15s
Saracens 18 16 2 0 645 358 77
EXETER 18 13 4 1 650 275 66
Bristol 18 11 6 1 525 314 62
Harlequins 18 12 6 0 579 309 61
Wasps 18 9 8 1 440 327 52
Glos-Hartpury 18 9 8 1 541 327 51
Loughborough 18 9 7 2 441 372 51
Worcester 18 6 12 0 427 483 35
Sale 18 2 16 0 293 599 14
Darlington MP 18 0 18 0 63 1240 0