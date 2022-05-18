News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exeter Chiefs looking to get better of Bristol Bears, again and again!

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM May 18, 2022
Jennine Detiveaux, in action for the USA against England last year, scored two tries in Exeter's win over Bristol Bears

Exeter's Jennine Detiveaux, in action for the USA against England last year, scored two tries in her side's win over Bristol Bears at Sandy Park

Exeter Chiefs return to Gallagher Premiership action after a four-week break with a trip up the M5 to Bristol Bears on Friday (7.45pm).

And they will be looking to complete a quick club double after the women beat their Bristol rivals 29-26 in the Allianz Premier 15s last weekend.

The female Chiefs scored five tries at Sandy Park to set up a home semi-final against the same opponents on Sunday (4.30pm), with American flanker Rachel Johnson claiming the decisive score.

Jennine Detiveaux touched down twice, with Kate Zackary and Emily Tuttosi also going over and Johnson told the club website: "We really managed to pull the result out.

"Bristol came here to fight and put us under pressure but that is the sort of prep we want going into the semi-finals.

"We've got the home semi, but there's still work to do this week."

The Chiefs were roared on by a record-breaking crowd of 2,657 as they clinched second place in the league standings and such is their squad strength, they are leaving international calibre players out each week.

Johnson added: "Poppy (Leitch) has been speaking to us a lot about making history here at Sandy Park.

"Week in, week out, we're showing we're a real threat and I can't wait to continue to build the legacy.

"I'm super proud of the fans. This is our family. I love the Chiefs and I love Exeter.

"We're so privileged here. We have such a strong squad and selections have been so tough.

"It's a whole squad effort, the staff and the fans as well. We have a full community here in Exeter which is helping us to come out on top."

*Exeter Chiefs prop Billy Keast has been named on a shortlist for the Vodafone Business Gain Line Award.

Exeter Chiefs Billy Keast in action during a Gallagher Premiership match

Exeter Chiefs Billy Keast in action during a Gallagher Premiership match - Credit: PA

Born and raised in Cornwall, 25-year-old Keast made his debut in 2016 and set up his business No.1 Cubs in October 2018.

It began with the idea of a van travelling the South West serving coffee and food at events and festivals and has grown to include four permanent coffee shops, with two more in Cornwall and one in Devon planned for 2022.

The company also has a unique clothing range, promoting the relaxing Cornish way of life, and sells teamwear and leisurewear to over 30 colleges and universities in the UK.

Keast is up against Gloucester's Lewis Ludlam and Bristol Bears duo Kake Heenan and Luke Morahan, with the winner to be announced at the Rugby Players' Association Awards night in London.

TABLES

Gallagher Premiership
    P    W    L    D    F    A    Pts
Leicester    22    18    4    0    679    437    86
Saracens    22    16    5    1    720    417    82
Harlequins    22    14    8    0    581    483    74
Northampton    22    13    9    0    661    571    68
Gloucester    22    12    9    1    607    490    67
EXETER    22    12    10    0    504    456    62
Sale    22    10    9    3    501    469    61
London Irish    23    9    9    5    636    639    61
Wasps    22    11    10    1    597    564    60
Bristol    22    7    15    0    514    643    43
Newcastle    22    6    15    1    405    568    33
Worcester    23    5    17    1    408    787    30
Bath    22    4    17    1    407    696    29

Allianz Premier 15s
Saracens    18    16    2    0    645    358    77
EXETER    18    13    4    1    650    275    66
Bristol    18    11    6    1    525    314    62
Harlequins    18    12    6    0    579    309    61
Wasps    18    9    8    1    440    327    52
Glos-Hartpury    18    9    8    1    541    327    51
Loughborough    18    9    7    2    441    372    51
Worcester    18    6    12    0    427    483    35
Sale    18    2    16    0    293    599    14
Darlington MP    18    0    18    0    63    1240    0

