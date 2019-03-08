Exe SC crews enjoy success in the RS200 SW IUgly Tour raced off Exmouth

There was home club success when Exe Sailing Club hosted part of the 2019 RS200 SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by Westcountry Boat Repairs.

The RS200 winners on the podium at Exe SC after a superb day of RS200 raciung. Picture: BRIAN HAMPSON The RS200 winners on the podium at Exe SC after a superb day of RS200 raciung. Picture: BRIAN HAMPSON

The previous day had seen Exe SC's Victoria Upton and Pete Vincent from BCSC (Bristol Corinthian Sailing Club) take the honours.

The Sunday action saw race one victory for Penzance duo Jeremy and Becca Stephens with Exe SC pair Fred Mainwaring and Liz Teague in second place. Duncan and Lorna Glen from Parkstone SC took third and fourth place went to Vincent and Upton.

Race two saw Mainwaring and Liz Teague overtake John Teague and Naomi Pound on the leeward mark gate to take the lead and sail on to win with Stephens/Stephens third and a second successive fourth place finish for Vincent and Upton.

Race three saw the wind at 8-10 knots which led to race officer Frankie Upton getting out the black flag to keep everybody in order!

The fleet were away at the second attempt and Teague and Pound, who held a narrow lead from the first windward mark, crossed the line first with Mainwaring/Teague finishing second. The Glen pairing bagged another third spot with the Stephens duo in fourth.

Heading into the fourth and final race there were three boats that were in the race for the overall win with Mainwaring/Teague in the strongest position. The wind again increased a bit more, to now give the fleet a real workout upwind with 10-12kts and a building chop adding to the gentle swell. Teague/Pound narrowly led from Vincent/Upton at the first windward mark, with Mainwaring/Teague pulling through on the run into second place. Dave/Jan Pointer had a strong run as well, to move into third place in the building breeze with Glen/Glen in fourth. Teague/Pound held onto their lead to take the race from Mainwaring/Teague.

The prize-giving was held upstairs in the Exe SC bar and the overall win went to John Teague and Naomi Pound from Bristol Corinthian YC.

Exe SC pairing Fred Mainwaring and Liz Teague were the runners-up with Penzance SC duo Jeremy and Becca Stephens taking third place.

Parkstone SC's Duncan and Lorna Glen were fourth and fifth overall were Pete Vincent and Victoria Upton.

There was also Exe SC success in the silver fleet with an overall second place finish for Louis Hokings-Cooke and Rob Adams.

The finale of the Westcountry Boat Repairs RS200 SW Ugly Tour takes place at Chew Valley Lake SC on October 26.