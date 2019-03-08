Exe Sailing Club youngster Joe Reid selected for national squad

Exe Sailing Club junior squad sailor Joe Reid who has been selected for the Topper 4.2 National Sailing Squad. Picture: TOM HURLEY Archant

Exe Sailing Club junior squad sailor Joe Reid has been selected for the Topper 4.2 National Sailing Squad for the 2019/20 season.

This squad is open to entry from sailors aged 11 to 13 years, and what makes young Joe's selection all the more impressive is that he still only 10!

Joe had a tough choice to make with regard to what he does next, for the talented young sailor was also selected for the South West Regional Topper 5.3 Zone Squad, but he decided to focus on the national squad.

The youngster came to the attention of the national selectors following his first, third and fourth-placed finishes in the three qualifying National Series Regattas that were held in Poole, Datchet Water and Plymouth Sound.

As to what happens next, the squad will come together for five training weekends through the winter months, ahead of five National Series Regatta meetings that will be held in the summer.

Joe has one big ultimate aim and that is to go to the Worlds Topper Championship 2020 being held in Italy.