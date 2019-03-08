Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exe Sailing Club's Joe Reid sails to national success

PUBLISHED: 09:42 25 July 2019

Exe SCs Joe Reid, who won the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series event held at Poole Yacht Club, Dorset. Picture EXE SC

Exe SCs Joe Reid, who won the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series event held at Poole Yacht Club, Dorset. Picture EXE SC

Archant

Exe Sailing Club junior squad sailor Joe Reid won the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series event, writes Deborah Tyler.

The youngster claimed success at the event, held over a weekend at Poole Yacht Club in Dorset.

Joe travelled to the event in confident mood after his podium finish, when he came third, in his first national series event in March of this year.

Light winds on Saturday and Sunday meant racing was postponed until the early afternoon on both days.

The wind filled in to a nice breeze on Saturday and the 29 sailors battled it out during four races. Sunday remained light and shifty throughout the whole day with three races completed, although multiple course changes were required.

Joe sailed with great consistency and determination and posted one first, two seconds, three thirds and a fifth placed finish, the latter being the race he was able to discard, to win the overall title, a lovely glass trophy and a very nice new pair of Rooster Long Johns.

He even got to experience the protest process for the first time. Luckily as a witness though, and not in the hot seat! Full results can be found at http://bit.ly/32hv3MY

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exe Sailing Club’s Joe Reid sails to national success

Exe SCs Joe Reid, who won the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series event held at Poole Yacht Club, Dorset. Picture EXE SC

Budleigh in second place after latest win

Budleigh players leave the pitch at stumps after their win over Plympton Picture KEVIN CURRAN

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School wins The Kingfisher Award

Kate Ponting. Ref exb 14 19TI 0914. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon’s ‘haphazard’ batting blamed for loss to Wilthsire

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Cranford Sports and Fitness Club hosting a ‘Strawberries & Cream’ tennis tournament

The Cranford Sports Clubs, Strawberries and Cream tournament poster. Picture CRANFORD SPORTS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists