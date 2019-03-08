Exe Sailing Club's Joe Reid sails to national success

Exe SCs Joe Reid, who won the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series event held at Poole Yacht Club, Dorset. Picture EXE SC Archant

Exe Sailing Club junior squad sailor Joe Reid won the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series event, writes Deborah Tyler.

The youngster claimed success at the event, held over a weekend at Poole Yacht Club in Dorset.

Joe travelled to the event in confident mood after his podium finish, when he came third, in his first national series event in March of this year.

Light winds on Saturday and Sunday meant racing was postponed until the early afternoon on both days.

The wind filled in to a nice breeze on Saturday and the 29 sailors battled it out during four races. Sunday remained light and shifty throughout the whole day with three races completed, although multiple course changes were required.

Joe sailed with great consistency and determination and posted one first, two seconds, three thirds and a fifth placed finish, the latter being the race he was able to discard, to win the overall title, a lovely glass trophy and a very nice new pair of Rooster Long Johns.

He even got to experience the protest process for the first time. Luckily as a witness though, and not in the hot seat! Full results can be found at http://bit.ly/32hv3MY