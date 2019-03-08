Exe Sailing Club receive major award from the WESC Foundation

Exe Sailing Club representatives with WESC Foundation Ambassador Judi Spiers. Picture:FARWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Exe Sailing Club have landed themselves a major award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sailing club have been recognised by the WESC Foundation as the 'Partner of the Year' and received the award from WESC Foundation Ambassador Judi Spiers.

The awards celebrate the he success of young people at the charity, all of whom have a visual impairment and other complex needs.

Jane Bell, the CEO of WESC Foundation said: "We are immensely grateful to the support we receive from our local community, and especially to all our partners who help our young people access special experiences away from our campus.

"This year we were delighted to name Exe Sailing Club as our Partner of the Year in recognition for their work with our students over many years".