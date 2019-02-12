Exe Sailing Club celebrates a successful past year

The awards winners at the Exe SC Presentation Evening. Picture MIKE ACRED Archant

Achievements were recognised and prizes presented at the Exe Sailing Club’s annual awards night, writes Deborah Tyler.

Sailors from the dinghy, cruiser and junior race fleets, plus friends and supporters, gathered at the Exmouth clubhouse for an evening of celebration.

“The club has enjoyed much success on and off the water in the past 12 months and it was great to see so many sailors of all ages in attendance,” commented club commodore Ted Draper.

Les Arscott, winner of the King Cup trophy, thanked all the race management, safety and boat maintenance teams for their support. The Claret Jug, an award recognising outstanding volunteering for the club, was presented to Marilynn Booker.