Exe Regatta 2019 enjoyed by record numbers on and off the water

PUBLISHED: 12:59 25 June 2019

Action from the 2019 Exe Regatta. Picture:HEDGEROW MARKETING

Action from the 2019 Exe Regatta. Picture:HEDGEROW MARKETING

Archant

Record numbers of boats and crews entered the 2019 Exe Regatta, with over 100 dinghies, cruisers and catamarans registering to compete in the largest sailing event in the area.

The multihull event attracted entries from as far as Brighton to take part in racing out to sea across the weekend, motivated by the fact that Starcross Yacht Club boosts the biggest fleet of Hurricanes in the UK.

Vyv Game, Commodore of Starcross Yacht Club and the chair person of the 2019 Exe Regatta committee said: "Challenging weather conditions on Saturday made for thrilling racing on the river with sudden gusts of strong wind catching out the unwary.

"Sunday brought very contrasting weather with light winds and calm water, bringing out all the technical skills of the helms to optimise the performance of their boats.

'The Exe Regatta brings together the five clubs on the Exe and is the only event to do so.

"This year we introduced a cardboard boat challenge for the U16s and a fishing competition, both of which will become permanent fixtures and will grow in popularity.

"We also teamed up with Exmouth Beach Surf Rescue Club, who ran a competition as part of the Regatta for the first time."

She concluded: "We are massively indebted to our Gold and Silver Sponsors, without whom we would not be able to put on this event and keep it free to enter.'

The cardboard boat competition was sponsored by St Peters Prep School and saw a small, but enthusiastic number of enterprising entries.

The event was won by Bumble Bee, expertly rowed by Ben Freeland and Olly Skelton.

The winners overall were Mike and Jane Calvert in their merlin, who won the Fast Handicap as well as the overall Exe Regatta Cup presented by Sam Woolner of Exe Sails & Covers.

The hornet race was won by Nigel Skudder and Keith Hills while the Slow Handicap was won by Andrew and Caroline McAusland.

The multihull cup was won by Ben Cutler-Sharp and Kez Wiltshire, while the cruiser race was won by Simon Jones on Six Bells.

The fishing competition was won by Josie Rouse with a winning catch of a flounder while the Beach Surf Rescue competition was won overall by Abi Hoppins.

The event in 2019 was hosted by Starcross Yacht Club although the party and the prize giving was held at Lympstone Sailing Club.

The Regatta exists to give all the clubs the opportunity to take part in more competitive racing and to raise funds for sailing development across the five clubs.

