Exe Jets win well against Replay in Exmouth Netball League game

Netball generic picture Archant

Exe Jets were 42-33 winners when they met Replay in an Exmouth Netball meeting.

The first quarter of the match saw both teams score at regular intervals. The play from both sides was outstanding, particularly the defensive play of Samantha Bradshaw and Janko Salzwedel for Replay.

Play was just as equal throughout the second quarter and half-time arrived with the score locked at 19-all.

Exe Jets, fielding a different side to the one that that had fielded in their first two matches of the new season, saw a superb shift from goalkeeper Shelley Brooks who was an absolute 'pocket rocket' for her side!

Replay enjoyed a good third quarter of the match with some terrific shooting from Isla Smith and some fine support play from Samantha Chard and Sorrell Rawlings. However, Exe jets continued to score at the other end and the third quarter ended with Exe Jets holding a narrow two goal lead at 32-30.

In the final quarter Replay began to tire while Exe Jets dug deep with Megan Knight and Jaz Tuckett coming into their own with their shooting alongside match day captain Laura Gregory.

When the final whistle blew it was Exe Jets celebrating another superb success. The Player of the Match awards went to Shelley Brooks of Exe Jets and ever-present Replay goalkeeper Shannon Beverley.