Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exe Jets put Gazelles to the sword in Exmouth Netball League meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:03 01 October 2019

Netball generic picture

Netball generic picture

Archant

Exe Jets were in fine form as they despatched Gazelles 71-27 in an Exmouth Netball League meeting, writes Rachel Murrin.

In the first quarter, Exe Jets centre court overturned several centre passes with Kelly Ball and Shelley Brooks feeding to shooters Megan Knight and Laura Gregory, who found the net with real consistency.

Gazelles' centre, Sophie Minter and Sarah Kneil kept the ball in play as well as they could.

However, they were no match for the organised and disciplined play of Clare Tate, Lucy Harris and Hayley Edwards and, at the end of the second quarter, Exe Jets led 30-13.

Gazelles introduced Meg Ford (WD) and Sally George (WA), but the third quarter saw more Exe Jets dominance with Rachael Anning making good use of space on the court to keep the ball moving.

The Exe Jets pace of play did not drop off in the final quarter, but, for Gazelles, Terry Whitmore and Fern Watts continued to battle away.

The Player of the Match awards went to Gazelles' point shooter Beth George and for Exe Jets the honour went to defender Lucy Harris.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Tri-hards set sights on cross channel challenge after completing gruelling 55-mile cycle

Five Exmouth Tri-hards took part in the London to Brighton cycle. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Tri-hards set sights on cross channel challenge after completing gruelling 55-mile cycle

Five Exmouth Tri-hards took part in the London to Brighton cycle. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Christian comes off the bench to spark Robins recovery

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Comets make impressive start to Exmouth Netball League title defence

Netball and basket 1

Budleigh bowlers launch new indoor campaign with mixed drives

Trophy winners at the 2019 Budleigh Bowls Club Finals Weekend. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

White at the double as Robins U18s march on

Goal!

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera in Barnstaple Half Marathon top three finish

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera (left) with the only two runners to finish ahead of him at the 2019 Barnstaple Half Marathon. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists