Exe Jets put Gazelles to the sword in Exmouth Netball League meeting

Netball generic picture Archant

Exe Jets were in fine form as they despatched Gazelles 71-27 in an Exmouth Netball League meeting, writes Rachel Murrin.

In the first quarter, Exe Jets centre court overturned several centre passes with Kelly Ball and Shelley Brooks feeding to shooters Megan Knight and Laura Gregory, who found the net with real consistency.

Gazelles' centre, Sophie Minter and Sarah Kneil kept the ball in play as well as they could.

However, they were no match for the organised and disciplined play of Clare Tate, Lucy Harris and Hayley Edwards and, at the end of the second quarter, Exe Jets led 30-13.

Gazelles introduced Meg Ford (WD) and Sally George (WA), but the third quarter saw more Exe Jets dominance with Rachael Anning making good use of space on the court to keep the ball moving.

The Exe Jets pace of play did not drop off in the final quarter, but, for Gazelles, Terry Whitmore and Fern Watts continued to battle away.

The Player of the Match awards went to Gazelles' point shooter Beth George and for Exe Jets the honour went to defender Lucy Harris.