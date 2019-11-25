Exe Jets march on after another impressive victory

Netball generic picture Archant

Exe Jets continued their dominance of the Exmouth Netball League as they defeated Assent 55-31.

During the opening quarter, the Exe Jets defence of Hayley Edwards, Shelley Brooks and Jasmine Horne worked hard with real collective efficiency, turning over many centre court passes.

Early control on the match was also possible thanks to the experience of the ever-present Hayley Edwards who was her usual vocal self!

During the second quarter Exe Jets stayed ahead, but a battling Assent 'stayed in the game' thanks to some tremendous team work, getting quick and accurate ball to shooters Claire Hodge and Gemma Quant.

Hodge really is a dynamo on court and there is surely not an angle or shot that she does not take on and she carries a continual threat to opposition teams every minute she is on court!

In the third quarter, Exe Jets, with centre Kelly Ball, wing attack Rachael Anning and shooters Megan Knight and Laura Gregory in full flow, took charge and added no fewer than 15 goals and, as the final quarter got underway Exe Jets held a 39-24 lead.

Despite trailing by 15, Assent kept going and the work of goal defence Louise Cocks, goalkeeper Rach Cotton and centre Megan Tinsley, meant that Exe Jets had to work hard for their spoils.

However, driven on by the clinical finishing of shooters Knight and Gregory, the outcome of a competitive encounter was never in doubt.

Umpire Grace Cameron and her colleague awarded the Player of the Match honours to Assent centre Megan Tinsley and to Exe Jets captain Laura Gregory and both players were richly deserving of the accolades.