Advanced search

Exe Jets march on after another impressive victory

PUBLISHED: 14:25 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 25 November 2019

Netball generic picture

Netball generic picture

Archant

Exe Jets continued their dominance of the Exmouth Netball League as they defeated Assent 55-31.

During the opening quarter, the Exe Jets defence of Hayley Edwards, Shelley Brooks and Jasmine Horne worked hard with real collective efficiency, turning over many centre court passes.

Early control on the match was also possible thanks to the experience of the ever-present Hayley Edwards who was her usual vocal self!

During the second quarter Exe Jets stayed ahead, but a battling Assent 'stayed in the game' thanks to some tremendous team work, getting quick and accurate ball to shooters Claire Hodge and Gemma Quant.

Hodge really is a dynamo on court and there is surely not an angle or shot that she does not take on and she carries a continual threat to opposition teams every minute she is on court!

In the third quarter, Exe Jets, with centre Kelly Ball, wing attack Rachael Anning and shooters Megan Knight and Laura Gregory in full flow, took charge and added no fewer than 15 goals and, as the final quarter got underway Exe Jets held a 39-24 lead.

Despite trailing by 15, Assent kept going and the work of goal defence Louise Cocks, goalkeeper Rach Cotton and centre Megan Tinsley, meant that Exe Jets had to work hard for their spoils.

However, driven on by the clinical finishing of shooters Knight and Gregory, the outcome of a competitive encounter was never in doubt.

Umpire Grace Cameron and her colleague awarded the Player of the Match honours to Assent centre Megan Tinsley and to Exe Jets captain Laura Gregory and both players were richly deserving of the accolades.

Most Read

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not closing – Raleigh surgery staying open, say practice bosses

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

No parking charge hikes before 2021, says district council leader

Orchard car park at Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

More rain as Met Office issue yellow warning

Ref Rain drops. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not closing – Raleigh surgery staying open, say practice bosses

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

No parking charge hikes before 2021, says district council leader

Orchard car park at Seaton. Picture Chris Carson

More rain as Met Office issue yellow warning

Ref Rain drops. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe make it a great eight with success at New Cross

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2805. Picture: Terry Ife

Exe Jets march on after another impressive victory

Netball generic picture

Clyst St George still in Indoor Cricket League title race

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

More rain as Met Office issue yellow warning

Ref Rain drops. Picture: Alex Walton

Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists