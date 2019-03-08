Exe Jets impress on way to victory in opening Exmouth Netball League game of new season

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:36 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 26 September 2019

Exe Jets were 40-32 winners when they met Assent in the first match if the new Exmouth Netball league season, writes Rachael Murrin.

Assent led narrowly at the end of the first quarter, but Exe Jets hit back to be 20-17 ahead at the halfway stage.

The first half was dominated by some excellent play by the respective teams shooters; Megan Knight and Laura Gregory for Exe Jets and Claire Hodge and Gemma Quant for Assent.

In the third quarter both teams put in a solid performance with Assent centre court player Megan Tinsley, Cath Stevens and Louise Cocks overturning centre passes and making a series of excellent interceptions and the third quarter ended with Assent back in front at 28-26.

In the final quarter there was some excellent defensive work for Exe Jets by Shelley Brooks, Hayley Edwards and Lucy Harris. That industry was matched by Kelly Ball and Rachael Anning, who fed a regular supply of good ball into their shooters which all helped Exe Jets to their overall victory.

The Player of the Match awards went to Shelley Brooks (Exe Jets) and Megan Tinsley (A

