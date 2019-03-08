Evie Stone crowned 2019 East Devon Ladies Champion

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Evie Stone was crowned Ladies Champion for 2019 at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Championship is played over two rounds of stroke play in one day, and the challenging course conditions played a major part in the day.

The recent fine weather had left the fairways hard and bouncy and the rough thick but Stone dug deep to record a gross 168 to win the Thelma Philp Trophy in the Scratch competition.

Lisa Humphries took the honours and the Hilary Rolls Trophy in the Handicap competition with a two over par nett 150.

Champion Evie scored 86 in the morning and 82 in the afternoon to finish 12 shots clear of her nearest challenger, Sue Burley who was second with a combined gross score of 180 (87 in the morning and 93 in the afternoon). Sue Fowler was third with a combined 182, Helen Chivers fourth on 184.

Lisa claimed the handicap trophy on countback from Sarah White as they recorded two over par totals of nett 150 (nett 74 in the morning and nett 76 in the afternoon), Lisa's better back nine in the afternoon round clinching the title for her.

Sue Burley's nett 152 saw her take third place and Lorna Nichols was fourth on nett 156.