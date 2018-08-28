Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Taunton Races all set to welcome their largest crowd of the season for December meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:19 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:19 20 December 2018

Getting the money on

Getting the money on

Archant

Taunton Racecourse is anticipating its largest crowd of the season when it hosts the Christmas Meeting on the final Sunday of the month, writes Richard Walsh.

The seven race card on Sunday, December 30, gets underway with the first race at 12.45pm and the day has a whopping prize fund of over £84,000 on offer.

Over the years this meeting has become increasingly popular and it is now a very firm fixture in both the racing and social calendar for everyone, so the advice is be certain to arrive in plenty of time to avoid any disappointment.

First up is the Newton King Juvenile Hurdle Race, over two miles and half a furlong, which is followed half an hour later by The Darren Marshall 50th Birthday Novices’ Hurdle Race over two miles and about three furlongs.

The Setsquare Recruitment Steeple Chase (A Novices’ Limited Handicap) over two miles and seven furlongs, the longest of the day, is next to post at 1.45pm. The Invest Southwest Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 3) over two miles and about half a furlong with a prize fund of over £14k is next up.

The big race of the day and also the most valuable race, The Weatherbys General Stud Book Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle ( Class 1) over two miles and half a furlong with a massive prize pot of £20,000 goes to post at 2.45pm. This ‘listed’ race is bound to attract a lot of interest from both owners and trainers alike.

The penultimate action of the day is The Age UK Somerset Handicap Steeple Chase over about two miles 30 minutes later, before The two-for-one entry, January 9, Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs brings the curtain down on proceedings at 3.45pm.

At the end of the day there will be a retiring collection on behalf of Age UK.

Punters are reminded that generous discounts of up to 20 per cent are available by booking tickets online before 10am on the day prior to racing by logging onto www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

A courtesy coach service departs from Taunton Railway Station two hours before the off and returns from the course 30 minutes after the start of the last race.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Headteacher scoops Exmouth Citizen of the Year Award

Headteacher Rachel Pattison receiving her Citizen of the Year award from the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District. Picture: RCE&D.

Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

The Exmouth Journal 2018 Festive Sports Quiz - how sporty are you?

Sports Quiz header

Exmouth Town all set for Saturday visit of Bodmin Town

Exmouth bankers help youngsters become financially ‘savvy’

Raj Panesar (left) visited Withycombe Raleigh Primary School. Picture: Raj Panesar

Have the odd sea creatures washed up on an East Devon beach been identified?

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

Christmas-movie themed windows competition winners announced

Devon Air Ambulance Trust's winning entry. Picture: Jenny Tilbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists