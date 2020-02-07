Regional point-to-point action at Wadebridge this Sunday

Next Sunday (February 9) will be the third and final point-to-point horse racing meeting to be held at The Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge this season, and another action packed quality race day will be on offer, writes Donna Harris.

Six races with a start time of noon have attracted almost 60 entries.

The first race is the novice riders & conditions race, and holds an entry from the Dean Summersby team's Honest Deed, who must be respected on his two-length second to Navanman at Great Trethew last season.

He could be taken on by the Les Jefford trained Raddon Top who ran fourth behind Caid du Berlais at Buckfastleigh last month.

In the Open maiden race Cottage Rose ran second here in January for trainer John Heard and could run well under jockey Fergus Gillard, also Thekitchenmechanic has the booking of champion jockey Will Biddick so must be respected along with both Artic Milly and Artic Fever who have both decent place form.

Nickleonthedime stands out in the restricted race with his maiden win at this track in January and could go well for the Neil Mclean team along with Mujadal for trainer Teresa Clark and Will Biddick combination should go well.

Cloudy Music is another from the Summersby team looking to progress in the Intermediate race, along with Acadian for trainer Heidi Lewis and jockey Lee Drowne clocked up a decent second here at the January meet.

The ladies open follows and may have Chosen Lucky ridden by young jockey Charlotte Summersby contest this race along with Goldbury under jockey Natalie Parker. Natalies sister Laura trains Goldbury from her parents farm near Minehead, and it could be an interesting competition, with Natalie Parker who works at the Paul Nicholls yard in Ditcheat, which is where young Charlotte Summersby will be heading to in the spring.

Finally up is the men's open race in which recent Chipley Park winner Navanman could be taken on by ex NH recruit Millanisi Boy, along with the Ed Walker-trained Wind Tor among the ten entries.

The large covered barn offers all facilities such as catering, bar, food and bookies along with usual trade stands for country shopping. Entrance to the course is £10 per person with under 16's free.

The course is located at The Royal Cornwall Showground off A39 West of Wadebridge. Postcode PL27 7JE.

Check out www.pointingdc.com website or Facebook page for up to date info.