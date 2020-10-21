Local point-to-point season begins this Saturday at Ottery

Point to point action Archant

There’s local area point-to-point action this coming Sunday with the staging of the annual meeting at Ottery St Mary on Saturday (October 24).

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race. Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.

The Ottery meeting is the first of the 2020/21 season and it also marks the first at which broadcaster Cornelius Lysaght will head up the Devon & Cornwall live streaming presenting team.

With the meeting set to take place behind closed doors (BCD), the Devon & Cornwall area organisers work during the extended close season looks to have paid off. Anticipating the likelihood of racing BCD, the committee have used part of a £10.000 grant from Totnes and Bridgetown Racing Company Ltd to purchase live streaming equipment, and the area, with the approval of the British Horseracing Authority and the Point-to-Point Authority, is set to be the first in the UK to broadcast all their 25 meetings in the area for the coming season.

Announcing the initiative, Frank Yeo, Area Chairman said, “It is hoped this new venture will be able to bring the atmosphere and excitement of point-to-point racing to everyone at home. We are delighted that Cornelius Lysaght, with nearly 30 years experience as BBC Racing Correspondent, will be the lead presenter.”

The live streaming programme will include coverage of all the races, plus pre-race and post-race information, interviews and analysis. The long established West Country Videos team will be operating two cameras at each meeting.

Frank Yeo added, “We are very grateful to all those who have helped us get this off the ground, especially Totnes and Bridgetown Races Company Ltd, whose generous £10.000 will also boost race sponsorship in these difficult times.”